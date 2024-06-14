© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

History Matters: The life and legacy of Delaware-born Absalom Jones, America's first Black Episcopal priest

By Kyle McKinnon
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
Absalom Jones,1810. Raphaelle Peale (1774–1825). Oil on paper mounted to board, 30 x 25 inches, frame: 34 1/2 x 29 1/4 inches.
Kyle McKinnon, DPM
/
Delaware Art Museum, Gift of Absalom Jones School, 1971
Absalom Jones,1810. Raphaelle Peale (1774–1825). Oil on paper mounted to board, 30 x 25 inches, frame: 34 1/2 x 29 1/4 inches.

Despite not being as well known as other leaders of his time, Absalom Jones’ legacy is still felt today.

Born into slavery in 18th-century Delaware at a time when slavery was being debated as immoral and undemocratic, Jones would go on to become America’s first Black Episcopal priest and founder of both the first Black Episcopal congregation and the first ‘Free African Society.’

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Philadelphia-based writer and educator Amy Jane Cohen for a closer look at Jones’ life and lasting influence ahead of Juneteenth.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines the life and legacy of Absalom Jones with writer Amy Jane Cohen

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon