History Matters: The life and legacy of Delaware-born Absalom Jones, America's first Black Episcopal priest
Despite not being as well known as other leaders of his time, Absalom Jones’ legacy is still felt today.
Born into slavery in 18th-century Delaware at a time when slavery was being debated as immoral and undemocratic, Jones would go on to become America’s first Black Episcopal priest and founder of both the first Black Episcopal congregation and the first ‘Free African Society.’
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Philadelphia-based writer and educator Amy Jane Cohen for a closer look at Jones’ life and lasting influence ahead of Juneteenth.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines the life and legacy of Absalom Jones with writer Amy Jane Cohen