A More Just Delaware podcast: Marriage equality in the First State

By Tom Byrne
Published June 7, 2024 at 8:38 AM EDT
The fourth episode of A More Just Delaware features former State Senator Karen Peterson.
Delaware Humanities
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this fourth episode, former State Senator Karen Peterson discusses marriage equality legislation signed in Delaware in 2013, the work to pass it, and its impact.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
