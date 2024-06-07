A More Just Delaware podcast: Marriage equality in the First State
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.
In this fourth episode, former State Senator Karen Peterson discusses marriage equality legislation signed in Delaware in 2013, the work to pass it, and its impact.
Former State Senator Karen Peterson discusses marriage equality in the First State on the fourth episode of A More Just Delaware