Education
The Green

Why more students are taking a gap year before college

By Kyle McKinnon
Published April 19, 2024 at 8:53 AM EDT
The number of students taking a gap year before college is rising in the U.S.
iStock
The number of students taking a gap year before college is rising in the U.S.

While many high school graduates spend time this summer preparing to go college, others take a so-called ‘gap year’ with plans for some sort of sabbatical.

Postponing the start of college for a year is becoming more common in the U.S. According to a survey from the nonprofit College Savings Foundation, more than 22% of students now consider gap time before post-secondary education.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with First State native Belin Tate, a freshman at Middlebury College in Vermont who recently took gap time, and President of the Gap Year Association Rae Nelson to discuss gap years.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses gap years with GYA's Rae Nelson and Middlebury College student Belin Tate

The Green
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
