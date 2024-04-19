Why more students are taking a gap year before college
While many high school graduates spend time this summer preparing to go college, others take a so-called ‘gap year’ with plans for some sort of sabbatical.
Postponing the start of college for a year is becoming more common in the U.S. According to a survey from the nonprofit College Savings Foundation, more than 22% of students now consider gap time before post-secondary education.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with First State native Belin Tate, a freshman at Middlebury College in Vermont who recently took gap time, and President of the Gap Year Association Rae Nelson to discuss gap years.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses gap years with GYA's Rae Nelson and Middlebury College student Belin Tate