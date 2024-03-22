The Green – March 22, 2024

What to know about community gardening in Delaware

Spring officially arrived this week and with it the opportunity for people to get out in the yard to plant a garden.

But many are not limiting themselves to that backyard garden; community gardens are growing in the First State, offering benefits you can’t get on your own.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallalbrida takes a closer look at community gardens in Delaware.

Contributor Eileen Dallalbrida reports on community gardens in Delaware Listen • 8:55

How the USDA’s updated plant hardiness zone map affects gardening in Delaware

If you’re planning a garden this year, it’s important to note that for the first time since 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has updated its plant hardiness zone map.

The map helps gardeners know what to plant and where to garden. This new version reflects rising temperature trends, with Delaware largely in a new zone with warmer temperatures.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down this week with Olivia DiFilippo – Horticulture Manager at the Delaware Center for Horticulture – to learn more about how the updated plant hardiness zone map can guide gardening plans in the First State.

Horticulture Manager Olivia DiFilippo discusses how the plant hardiness zone maps affect gardening with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry Listen • 14:26

Arts Playlist: “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled” at the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art

After five years of planning, the “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled” exhibit makes its debut at the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art.

‘Unsettled’ showcases more than 50 fascinating and somewhat disconcerting paintings from throughout Jamie Wyeth’s career.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick and Kyle McKinnon visited the Brandywine for the preview tour of “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled,” with Wyeth and Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick and Kyle McKinnon cover the Brandywine's preview tour of “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled" Listen • 8:56

Enlighten Me: What's driving the rising popularity of non-alcoholic drinks?

St. Patrick’s Day was last weekend and if you went out to celebrate, you may have noticed more non-alcoholic drink options on the menu.

That’s not a coincidence, it’s a growing movement, as more people are cutting back on their alcohol consumption in favor of a zero-proof lifestyle.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by spirits and hospitality writer Elva Ramirez – author of "Zero Proof: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking” – for more on the growth of non-alcoholic drinks.