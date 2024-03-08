© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Green

Wilmington's Tariah Hyland discusses youth leadership award for activism, mobilizing young voters

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:16 AM EST
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media
20-year-old Tariah Hyland of Wilmington is the winner of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award for Delaware.

Wilmington native Tariah Hyland is only 20 years old, but she’s already left an indelible mark on the First State.

To highlight her accomplishments, Hyland was recently named the winner of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award for Delaware; an honor recognizing young people who are actively working to create positive change in their communities.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Hyland this week to learn more about her work and the significance of the award.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Tariah Hyland about winning the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon