Wilmington's Tariah Hyland discusses youth leadership award for activism, mobilizing young voters
Wilmington native Tariah Hyland is only 20 years old, but she’s already left an indelible mark on the First State.
To highlight her accomplishments, Hyland was recently named the winner of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award for Delaware; an honor recognizing young people who are actively working to create positive change in their communities.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Hyland this week to learn more about her work and the significance of the award.
