Enlighten Me: Former Amazon Exec. Kristi Coulter details career at the tech giant in ‘Exit Interview’
Amazon is one of the largest employers in Delaware, let alone the entire world, but little is known about how it operates or the people who make up the tech giant outside of founder Jeff Bezos.
That is, until now; after spending 12 years at Amazon, Kristi Coulter wrote about her time there as one of its only female executives in her new book "Exit Interview: The Life and Death of my Ambitious Career."
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Coulter about her experience working at Amazon.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Kristi Coulter about her experience working at Amazon