© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Understanding the loneliness epidemic and the importance of fostering friendships

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 23, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST
Social isolation and loneliness are increasingly being recognized as a public health priority.
Stock Up
Social isolation and loneliness are increasingly being recognized as a public health priority.

More than a fifth of American adults say they often, or always, feel lonely or socially isolated.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently said that solving our country’s isolation is one of our generation’s greatest challenges and that loneliness in America is a full-blown epidemic.

But if loneliness is an epidemic, how do you treat it?

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined this week by author and journalist Anna Goldfarb to learn more about the impact of social isolation.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon examines the implications of social isolation with author and journalist Anna Goldfarb

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon