Understanding the loneliness epidemic and the importance of fostering friendships
More than a fifth of American adults say they often, or always, feel lonely or socially isolated.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently said that solving our country’s isolation is one of our generation’s greatest challenges and that loneliness in America is a full-blown epidemic.
But if loneliness is an epidemic, how do you treat it?
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined this week by author and journalist Anna Goldfarb to learn more about the impact of social isolation.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon examines the implications of social isolation with author and journalist Anna Goldfarb