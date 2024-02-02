Enlighten Me: "Tiny Desk" producer and judge Bobby Carter talks contest, submission tips
NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest returns for a 10th year in 2024. Right now, submissions are being accepted as NPR Music conducts its annual search for the best undiscovered, unsigned musicians.
This year, the winner will perform their own Tiny Desk concert, headline a 10-city national tour, and for the first time be mentored by a music industry professional.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats this week with one of the concert judges, NPR Tiny Desk Contest producer Bobby Carter, about the contest.
