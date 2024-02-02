© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: "Tiny Desk" producer and judge Bobby Carter talks contest, submission tips

By Tom Byrne
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:55 AM EST
NPR
Bobby Carter is the lead producer of the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest returns for a 10th year in 2024. Right now, submissions are being accepted as NPR Music conducts its annual search for the best undiscovered, unsigned musicians.

This year, the winner will perform their own Tiny Desk concert, headline a 10-city national tour, and for the first time be mentored by a music industry professional.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats this week with one of the concert judges, NPR Tiny Desk Contest producer Bobby Carter, about the contest.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
