Enlighten Me: More campus stories from UD student journalists
This week, The Green makes a return trip to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature two pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.
Enlighten Me highlights two stories from UD student journalists