The Green – January 5, 2024

Half dozen Delaware charter schools earn renewals

2023 was a busy year for charter school renewals with six schools going through the renewal process, including Great Oaks Charter School which faced the very real threat of being shut down a year ago.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on this year’s charter renewals and Delaware’s charter school landscape.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Delaware’s charter school renewals Listen • 11:13

Newark mayoral candidates discuss issues, experience, and plans if elected

Newark residents head to the polls on January 9 to select a new mayor.

The special election was scheduled after Stu Markham announced in September. Four candidates are running with the winner set to complete the remainder of Markham’s term, which ends in April 2025.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki sat down this week with three of the candidates – Jerry Clifton, Michael O’Neal, and Demitri Theodoropoulos – to discuss their plans for Newark if elected.

Note: Delaware Public Media requested an interview with candidate James Carley, but he declined.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki interviews Newark mayoral candidates Jerry Clifton, Michael O’Neal, and Demitri Theodoropoulos Listen • 23:43

Arts Playlist: “Karl J. Kuerner: The Continuity of Creativity” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

For more than 70 years, the Kuerner Farm in Chadds Ford served as a major source of inspiration to Andrew Wyeth. But his lasting impact on the Farm was his mentorship of Karl J. Kuerner III, who continues his work there as both a painter and an art teacher.

The Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art is set to honor the Farm and Kuerner’s artistic endeavors with the exhibition “Karl J. Kuerner: The Continuity of Creativity.”

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Brandywine Museum of Art senior curator Amanda Burdan to learn more about Kuerner and the exhibit.