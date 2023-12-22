The Green – December 22, 2023

Education report recommends Delaware increase spending and revamp funding policies

An independent assessment of Delaware’s public education funding system was released last week recommending major changes.

The American Institutes for Research study suggests what Delaware spends on education is not enough based on the student outcomes it produces. It recommends Delaware significantly increase spending while distributing more resources according to student needs and implementing a weighted student funding formula.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at the report and the reaction to it.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the assessment of Delaware’s public education funding policies Listen • 13:22

How Philadelphia reduced school-based arrests by 91% in a decade, keep youth out of legal system

Across the U.S., arrest rates for young people under age 18 have been declining for decades, while the amount of youth arrests associated with school incidents has increased.

In Philadelphia, the city’s school district was home to the largest source of referrals for youth arrests. But that changed about a decade ago when a pre-arrest diversion initiative was introduced, and since 2013, school-based arrests in Philly have dropped by 91%.

At Drexel University, Professors of Psychological and Brain Sciences Naomi Goldstein and Amanda NeMoyer recently evaluated the effectiveness of the diversion program as independent researchers.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Goldstein and NeMoyer this week about their evaluation and the effects of keeping kids out of the legal system.

Drexel University professors Naomi Goldstein and Amanda NeMoyer explain the importance of keeping kids out of the legal system Listen • 14:05

Arts Playlist: A conversation with the new President and CEO of the Music School of Delaware

The Music School of Delaware has a new President and CEO.

A Missouri-born experienced arts leader, Stephen Beaudoin takes over in February next year as the Music School prepares to celebrate its centennial.

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with Beaudoin to discuss his new role and what he hopes to accomplish at the helm of the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation.

Stephen Beaudoin discusses his new role as the new President and CEO of the Music School of Delaware Listen • 6:50

Enlighten Me: Holiday Baking Guide and tips for beginners

‘Tis the season for brownies, cakes, pastries, and pies during the holidays.

But it’s the cookie that seems to be the most delicious and anticipated of all the sweet holiday treats.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with James Beard award-winning food journalist and the Resident Chef for NPR’s Here and Now Kathy Gunst to talk holiday cookies, recipes, baking tips, and trends.