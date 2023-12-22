© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: Holiday Baking Guide and tips for beginners

By Kyle McKinnon
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST
From brownies and cakes to pies and cookies, there are so many things to bake during the holidays and countless ways to bake them.
‘Tis the season for brownies, cakes, pastries, and pies during the holidays.

But it’s the cookie that seems to be the most delicious and anticipated of all the sweet holiday treats.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with James Beard award-winning food journalist and the Resident Chef for NPR’s Here and Now Kathy Gunst to talk holiday cookies, recipes, baking tips, and trends.

Award-winning food journalist and chef Kathy Gunst offers holiday baking tips and recipes

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon