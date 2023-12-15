The Green – December 15, 2023

Brandywine Flood Study leaders scramble to prepare watershed for the next ‘Ida’

Earlier this year, the Brandywine Conservancy announced it would conduct a flood survey to examine flooding along the Brandywine River and how to protect surrounding communities.

The study comes two years after flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida resulted in more than $100 million in damage to public infrastructure along the Brandywine and displaced some Wilmington residents.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the study’s progress this week and what solutions it may provide.

Enlighten Me: UD student journalist examines diversity and representation in film

This week, Enlighten Me heads to the University of Delaware to highlight student journalism.

The piece featured comes from senior AJ Rubinetti, who examines diversity and representation in film and TV and the challenges around inclusivity that the industry still faces.

2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: How mis- and disinformation are affecting media, politics

This week, The Green brings you a portion of the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation.

The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.

In this episode, Joan DelFattore – Professor Emerita of English and Legal Studies at the University of Delaware – examines mis- and disinformation in our media and political discourse, and its impact on democracy.