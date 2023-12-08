The Green – December 8, 2023

Delaware urged to step up climate action amid national calls for more adaptation

The latest National Climate Assessment released last month again raised the alarm about the looming impact of climate change; highlighting heightened concerns about flooding, sea-level rise, and the increasing development of flood-prone coastal areas.

The First State has made efforts to address climate change in recent years, but are they enough to meet these growing concerns, or does Delaware need to accelerate its response?

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports this week on where the state stands with climate action and how it could alter its course.

Breaking down the University of Delaware’s move to FBS, Conference USA

The University of Delaware is taking the plunge, moving its storied football program up from the lower Football Championship Subdivision to the major college Football Bowl Subdivision.

Football and most of UD’s other sports will head to Conference USA in 2025.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini for more on why UD is making this move now and what comes next.

How to make your holidays a little more merry and bright by not overspending

We’re in the midst of the biggest spending season of the year, but you can enjoy the holidays and buy great gifts for others without draining your wallet.

The ability to manage your budget effectively and understand your finances can go a long way, from saving for education or retirement to using credit responsibly.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up this week with Nan J. Morrison – President and CEO of the Council for Economic Education, a nonprofit educating students in the U.S. about personal finance and economics – to learn more about the value of financial literacy.

Arts Playlist: A special weekend for Wilmington-based folk artist Eunice LaFate

Eunice LaFate has been an educator, writer, storyteller, and public speaker, among other things, but the one constant during her 40 years as a Wilmington resident has been her art.

Born in Jamaica, LaFate is a self-taught artist whose works have revolved around her life, diversity, and cultural heritage. To celebrate her decades of work, LaFate is displaying her art as the featured artist at the Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts at the Chase Center in Wilmington on December 16 and 17.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel spoke with LaFate about her work and life in Wilmington.