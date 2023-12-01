The Green – December 1, 2023

What Delaware homeowners can expect as property reassessments near finish line

In 2020, a Chancery Court judge ruled the state’s property tax system unconstitutional as part of an education funding lawsuit. To settle their portion of that lawsuit, all three counties agreed to conduct property reassessments; the first in over three decades.

The new assessments are now moving toward completion, leaving many homeowners wondering what to expect when they’re finished.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on where things stand with Delaware’s property reassessments and what to expect going forward.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the status of Delaware’s property reassessments Listen • 13:43

Examining the potential health risks of taking weight loss drugs

From celebrities touting their effectiveness to TikTokers showing off results, drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are being praised as weight-loss miracles.

But those drugs are extremely expensive and originally designed for patients with Type 2 diabetes, and when people can't afford to keep taking them, they rebound and regain the weight that was lost.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks this week with Kim Hyatt – a registered dietitian specializing in obesity medicine with Beebe Healthcare – about so-called weight loss drugs and the concerns around using them.

Dietitian Kim Hyatt discusses the concerns around weight loss drugs with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 14:28

Arts Playlist: “The Night Before Christmas” at Historic Odessa

This year, the Historic Odessa Foundation’s 35th annual holiday celebration is commemorating the bicentennial of the timeless Christmas classic “The Night Before Christmas.”

Scenes from the poem are arranged in rooms on a tour at Historic Odessa’s 249-year-old Corbit-Sharp House; open to the public through Dec. 31.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel recently paid a visit to Historic Odessa to check out its holiday display, and sat down with curator Brian Miller for more on how the exhibit came together.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews Historic Odessa's holiday display with curator Brian Miller Listen • 8:27

Enlighten Me: A guide to winter stargazing

The holiday season brings plenty of places to enjoy looking at pretty twinkling lights all across the First State.

But have you ever considered just looking up and checking out the twinkling lights above us all the time?

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Adam Burgasser – Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of California, San Diego – to learn more about winter stargazing and what to look for in the night sky during the winter months.