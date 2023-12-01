© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

Enlighten Me: A guide to winter stargazing

By Kyle McKinnon
Published December 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
Longer nights coupled with lower temperatures during winter provide the perfect atmosphere for stargazing.
Stock Up
The holiday season brings plenty of places to enjoy looking at pretty twinkling lights all across the First State.

But have you ever considered just looking up and checking out the twinkling lights above us all the time?

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Adam Burgasser – Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of California, San Diego – to learn more about winter stargazing and what to look for in the night sky during the winter months.

Astronomy and astrophysics professor Adam Burgasser talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about winter stargazing

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
