Enlighten Me: A guide to winter stargazing
The holiday season brings plenty of places to enjoy looking at pretty twinkling lights all across the First State.
But have you ever considered just looking up and checking out the twinkling lights above us all the time?
For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Adam Burgasser – Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of California, San Diego – to learn more about winter stargazing and what to look for in the night sky during the winter months.
