Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Enlighten Me: Thanksgiving tips, trends, and inflation-friendly recipes

By Kyle McKinnon
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST
Holidays are all about tradition and nothing says tradition like the food we eat to celebrate.
Thanksgiving is just days away and that means it’s almost time to dig into the most celebrated meal of the year.

But for many home cooks, new cooks, or potential cooks, Thanksgiving is also the most daunting meal to make.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with Emily Weinstein – editor-in-chief of New York Times Cooking and Food – about holiday cooking, new recipes, and old favorites.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with New York Times editor Emily Weinstein about Thanksgiving cooking

The Green
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
