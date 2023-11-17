Enlighten Me: Thanksgiving tips, trends, and inflation-friendly recipes
Thanksgiving is just days away and that means it’s almost time to dig into the most celebrated meal of the year.
But for many home cooks, new cooks, or potential cooks, Thanksgiving is also the most daunting meal to make.
For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with Emily Weinstein – editor-in-chief of New York Times Cooking and Food – about holiday cooking, new recipes, and old favorites.
