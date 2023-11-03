The Green – November 3, 2023

A conversation with Delaware’s 2024 Teacher of the Year Cory Hafer

Cory Hafer – an engineering and science teacher at Appoquinimink School District’s Middletown High – is Delaware’s teacher of the year.

Hafer was selected from a pool of 20 candidates and plans to continue promoting the value of building connections with students and using restorative methods in the classroom.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich went to Middletown High to talk with Hafer about being named teacher of the year and his approach as an educator.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich talks with Middletown High teacher Cory Hafer about being named teacher of the year Listen • 12:13

Preparing for Daylight Saving Time and what to know about the push to make it permanent

On Sunday, clocks across the country will fall back one hour, ending the latest cycle of Daylight Saving Time. That means sunlight is scarcer in the afternoon and even though the clock reads a different time, it doesn’t mean our bodies will respond.

In Delaware, lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 that would make daylight saving time permanent as long as neighboring states Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland do the same, which hasn’t happened yet.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up this week with registered nurse and clinical sleep educator Terry Cralle for more on how Daylight Saving Time affects us and the prospects of making it permanent.

Nurse and clinical sleep educator Terry Cralle explains how Daylight Saving Time affects us Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: Victoria Wyeth discusses family legacy and famed artwork ahead of upcoming lecture

Victoria Wyeth, grandchild of Andrew Wyeth, great-granddaughter of N.C. Wyeth, and the niece of Jamie Wyeth, is giving a lecture on her family’s famous artwork and the Biggs Museum of American Art’s exhibit “The Wyeths: Three Generations.”

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel spoke with Victoria Wyeth about her unique perspective of her family’s work and her talk at the Schwartz Center for the Arts.

Victoria Wyeth discusses her family’s work and upcoming lecture with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 12:27

Enlighten Me: How the pumpkin became an American staple

Pumpkin seems to be creeping its way into everything from food and drinks to soaps and candles this time of year.

But there's probably a lot you don't know about the pumpkin itself.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki is joined by Cindy Ott – associate professor of history and material culture at the University of Delaware and author of “Pumpkin: The Curious History of an American Icon” – to learn more about the pumpkin and what makes it so divisive.