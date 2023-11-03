Preparing for Daylight Saving Time and what to know about the push to make it permanent
On Sunday, clocks across the country will fall back one hour, ending the latest cycle of Daylight Saving Time. That means sunlight is scarcer in the afternoon and even though the clock reads a different time, it doesn’t mean our bodies will respond.
In Delaware, lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 that would make daylight saving time permanent as long as neighboring states Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland do the same, which hasn’t happened yet.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up this week with registered nurse and clinical sleep educator Terry Cralle for more on how Daylight Saving Time affects us and the prospects of making it permanent.
