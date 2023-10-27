The Green – October 27, 2023

Delaware housing report finds affordable housing must grow to meet resident needs

Delaware built fewer housing units than needed to keep up with household growth between 2010 and 2020.

That’s according to a new report from the Delaware State Housing Authority, which releases its housing needs assessment report every five years. The First State partnered with Root Policy Research this year to identify the gaps in its housing market.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down this week with Heidi Aggeler – Managing Director and Founder of Root Policy Research – to talk about the report and its findings.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry examines the First State's housing needs assessment with Root Policy Research's Heidi Aggeler Listen • 14:58

Preserving the 180-year-old Buttonwood summer home

Buttonwood is a 180-year-old riverfront “summer home” in the City of New Castle, associated with a 19th-century Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice.

But the historic property has fallen into disrepair and faces what’s known as “demolition by neglect.”

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on progress made over the past year to get Buttonwood preservation efforts on track.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Buttonwood preservation efforts Listen • 10:27

Arts Playlist: “The Rossettis” arrives at the Delaware Art Museum from London

The Rossettis are well-known as one of the most culturally influential families. They not only influenced generations of artists in the 19th Century but led a progressive counterculture movement in the face of Victorian Britain.

The work of Pre-Raphaelite founder Dante Gabriel Rossetti, his wife Elizabeth Siddal, and his siblings are now being celebrated in the Delaware Art Museum’s new exhibition “The Rossettis.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Delaware Art Museum curator Sophie Lynford to learn more about “The Rossettis.”

Delaware Art Museum curator Sophie Lynford previews “The Rossettis" exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 12:28

Enlighten Me: Why Delaware is missing out on the remote work economy due to double taxation

Remote work means more opportunities and not having to live in areas because of employment, but it also means changes to tax obligations.

In Delaware, the state’s “convenience of the employer” rule requires taxpayers who switch from commuting into Delaware to working remotely in another state to still pay Delaware income taxes. Nonresident taxpayers who may never set foot in Delaware during the year are expected to continue paying taxes to the First State.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Andrew Wilford – senior policy analyst at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation and the director of its Interstate Commerce Initiative – about double taxation in Delaware.