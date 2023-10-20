© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

The ‘Zoom effect’ and the connection between video calls and appearance dissatisfaction

By Kyle McKinnon
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
Recent studies are finding that constantly seeing our reflections on screen is leading to the so-called 'Zoom effect.'
Stock Up
Recent studies are finding that constantly seeing our reflections on screen is leading to the so-called 'Zoom effect.'

The pandemic has changed a number of things but maybe nothing more than the way we communicate.

Many aspects of life have returned to some version of pre-COVID normal, but videoconferencing and Zoom calls have become a new norm and recent studies find that constantly seeing ourselves on screens has some downsides.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Emily Hemendinger – Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus – about the so-called ‘Zoom effect’ and how to navigate appearance satisfaction.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses the 'Zoom effect' with therapist and professor Emily Hemendinger

For more information on the 'Zoom Effect' and appearance dissatisfaction, read Emily Hemendinger's article for The Conversation: The ‘Zoom effect’ and the possible link between videochatting and appearance dissatisfaction.

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon