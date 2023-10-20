The ‘Zoom effect’ and the connection between video calls and appearance dissatisfaction
The pandemic has changed a number of things but maybe nothing more than the way we communicate.
Many aspects of life have returned to some version of pre-COVID normal, but videoconferencing and Zoom calls have become a new norm and recent studies find that constantly seeing ourselves on screens has some downsides.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Emily Hemendinger – Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus – about the so-called ‘Zoom effect’ and how to navigate appearance satisfaction.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses the 'Zoom effect' with therapist and professor Emily Hemendinger
For more information on the 'Zoom Effect' and appearance dissatisfaction, read Emily Hemendinger's article for The Conversation: The ‘Zoom effect’ and the possible link between videochatting and appearance dissatisfaction.