The Green – October 20, 2023

Hydrogen hub promises to cut emissions while boosting Delaware’s economy

The Biden Administration announced last week substantial federal grants to create a series of “hydrogen hubs,” with the goal of seeing these hubs produce three million metric tons of hydrogen annually.

One of the proposed hubs selected to receive funding is the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub. It’s receiving $750 million to bring together various governments and business interests in Delaware, Southeast Pennsylvania, and South Jersey to create a hub with the promise of creating jobs while combating climate change.

The ‘Zoom effect’ and the connection between video calls and appearance dissatisfaction

The pandemic has changed a number of things but maybe nothing more than the way we communicate.

Many aspects of life have returned to some version of pre-COVID normal, but videoconferencing and Zoom calls have become a new norm and recent studies find that constantly seeing ourselves on screens has some downsides.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Emily Hemendinger – Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus – about the so-called ‘Zoom effect’ and how to navigate appearance satisfaction.

Arts Playlist: “The Wyeths: Three Generations” at the Biggs Museum of American Art

The Biggs Museum of American Art is rolling out a new exhibition highlighting three generations of paintings, drawings, and illustrations created by N.C. Wyeth, his son Andrew, his daughter Henriette, and his grandson Jamie.

“The Wyeths: Three Generations – Works from the Bank of America Collection” – opens November 2nd.

Enlighten Me: ‘Country Capitalism’ and how five major corporations from the South have changed the world

Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Bank of America, FedEx, and Walmart are five of the nation’s largest and most profitable companies.

Each originated from the rural South and have transformed the global economy and climate.

In his new book “Country Capitalism: How Corporations from the American South Remade Our Economy and the Planet,” Bart Elmore – an environmental historian at Ohio State University – explores the history of these five corporations and how they continue to shape our world.

