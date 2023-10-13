© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Delaware unveils revamped ‘Help Is Here’ website with additional substance abuse and mental illness resources

By Kyle McKinnon
Published October 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Josette Manning introduces changes to the Help is Here website.
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Josette Manning introduces changes to the Help is Here website.

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is relaunching its ‘Help Is Here’ website.

After months of listening sessions and focus groups, the redesigned site serves as the First State’s comprehensive resource for those seeking help for substance use disorder or mental illness, as well as family members, community organizations, and health care providers.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down this week with Katie Capelli – epidemiologist in DPH’s Office of Health Crisis Response – to talk about the revamped Help Is Here site.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with epidemiologist Katie Capelli about the new Help Is Here site

Visit 'Help Is Here' for more information.

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon