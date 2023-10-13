Delaware unveils revamped ‘Help Is Here’ website with additional substance abuse and mental illness resources
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is relaunching its ‘Help Is Here’ website.
After months of listening sessions and focus groups, the redesigned site serves as the First State’s comprehensive resource for those seeking help for substance use disorder or mental illness, as well as family members, community organizations, and health care providers.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down this week with Katie Capelli – epidemiologist in DPH’s Office of Health Crisis Response – to talk about the revamped Help Is Here site.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with epidemiologist Katie Capelli about the new Help Is Here site
Visit 'Help Is Here' for more information.