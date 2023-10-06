© 2023 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Where climate change education stands in Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published October 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT
UD's Climate Change Science and Policy Hub is holding a two-day workshop on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 on strategies to build climate education.
Delaware Public Media
A number of states are changing their standards and curricula to address climate change, but advocates say coverage of the issue remains largely limited in education.

To help shine a spotlight on climate change education, the Climate Change Science and Policy Hub at the University of Delaware is holding a two-day workshop on strategies to build diverse, inclusive, and supportive climate education in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks this week with UD’s Climate Change Science and Policy Hub director A.R. Siders about the workshop and how to effectively teach climate change.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with UD’s Climate Change Science and Policy Hub director A.R. Siders about climate education

For more on Climate Change Science and Policy Hub's two-day workshop on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 on strategies to build climate education, visit their site.

The Green
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
