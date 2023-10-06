Where climate change education stands in Delaware
A number of states are changing their standards and curricula to address climate change, but advocates say coverage of the issue remains largely limited in education.
To help shine a spotlight on climate change education, the Climate Change Science and Policy Hub at the University of Delaware is holding a two-day workshop on strategies to build diverse, inclusive, and supportive climate education in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks this week with UD’s Climate Change Science and Policy Hub director A.R. Siders about the workshop and how to effectively teach climate change.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with UD’s Climate Change Science and Policy Hub director A.R. Siders about climate education
For more on Climate Change Science and Policy Hub's two-day workshop on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 on strategies to build climate education, visit their site.