What Delaware’s new gaming deal means for online sports betting
Online mobile sports betting is just months away from debuting in the First State following the Delaware Lottery’s deal with its new online gaming provider Rush Street Interactive.
Delaware was the first state to allow full sports betting after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that all states could legalize the practice. But until now, it has done little to change or expand its operation.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley about the new online gaming deal and what it means for sports betting and other online gambling in the First State.
