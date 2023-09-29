© 2023 Delaware Public Media
What Delaware’s new gaming deal means for online sports betting

By Tom Byrne
Published September 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
A sports betting board in Delaware
Delaware Public Media
A sports betting board in Delaware

Online mobile sports betting is just months away from debuting in the First State following the Delaware Lottery’s deal with its new online gaming provider Rush Street Interactive.

Delaware was the first state to allow full sports betting after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that all states could legalize the practice. But until now, it has done little to change or expand its operation.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley about the new online gaming deal and what it means for sports betting and other online gambling in the First State.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne examines online mobile sports betting in the First State with Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
