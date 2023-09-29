Enlighten Me: Author Arash Javanbakht explains how anxiety can fuel creative work in “Afraid”
Creative endeavors can cause anxiety and fear of criticism, rejection, or failure, but does great artistry and creativity happen in spite of anxiety and mental anguish, or because of it?
In his new book "Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety,” Wayne State University Associate Professor of Psychiatry Dr. Arash Javanbakht explores the connection between fear, anxiety, and creative work.
For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Dr. Javanbakht to learn more about how anxiety is a barrier and a benefit in creative work.
