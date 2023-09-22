Examining Gen Z’s growing influence on politics
Generation Z is poised to significantly influence the 2024 election cycle. Along with millennials, Gen Z is heading to polls at higher rates than previous generations did in their early voting years despite being viewed as detached and disinterested in politics.
But their impact and who they’re voting for is more nuanced than previously thought.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with Alberto Medina – communications lead at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement – to learn more about Gen Z’s political influence.
