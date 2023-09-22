© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Examining Gen Z’s growing influence on politics

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Gen Z's voter turnout in 2022 was higher than that of Gen Xers and Millennials when they made up the age 18-24 voting block.
Generation Z is poised to significantly influence the 2024 election cycle. Along with millennials, Gen Z is heading to polls at higher rates than previous generations did in their early voting years despite being viewed as detached and disinterested in politics.

But their impact and who they’re voting for is more nuanced than previously thought.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with Alberto Medina – communications lead at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement – to learn more about Gen Z’s political influence.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Tufts University’s Alberto Medina about Gen Z’s political impact

