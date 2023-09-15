The Green – September 15, 2023

A conversation with 2024 gubernatorial candidate Matt Meyer

Just under a year from now, Delaware will hold its 2024 Primary elections and one of the races expected to draw a lot of attention is the race for Governor.

Earlier this week, Democratic Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced her bid for the office. But first in the race was another Democrat, two-term New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, who announced his run in early June.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Meyer to discuss his decision to run and some key issues.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with Matt Meyer about his bid for Governor Listen • 13:57

Understanding AI’s potential impact on schools and teaching media literacy

Last month, contributor Larry Nagengast reported on Delaware’s effort to be at the forefront of teaching media literacy in public schools, but one area that piece did not delve into is the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence and the impact it can potentially have on education.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports this week on how educators are dealing with AI and its effect on the classroom and teaching media literacy in schools.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on AI’s potential impact on schools and teaching media literacy Listen • 10:42

First-ever action plan addresses rising drowning rates in the U.S.

A coalition of experts at Water Safety USA released a first-ever 10-year action plan to reduce drownings, calling the estimated 4,000 people who die by drowning a year across the country a public health crisis.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke this week with Adam Katchmarchi – executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance and member of Water Safety USA – about the report and its findings.

Water Safety USA member Adam Katchmarchi discusses his group's action plan with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:26

Enlighten Me: Scouting a potential move to FBS for University of Delaware football

The University of Delaware’s football program has a long history of tradition and success, but there’s growing speculation that the Blue Hens could soon move up from its longstanding spot in the lower Football Championship Subdivision to join the major college Football Bowl Subdivision.

In this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini about the potential move and its implications.