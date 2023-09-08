The Green – September 8, 2023

How an aging population may affect Delaware’s infrastructure

The issue of an aging population is not a new one in Delaware, but it is an evolving one.

The Delaware Population Consortium and the University of Delaware’s Institute of Public Administration recently held a workshop examining the effects of an older population on the state’s infrastructure.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on that workshop and key issues raised during it.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the effects of an aging population on Delaware's infrastructure Listen • 11:57

Delaware launches campaign to raise lung cancer screening awareness

A low-dose CT scan can detect lung cancer in its early stages and reduce the risk of dying by at least 20%, but only 14% of eligible Delawareans have been screened for lung cancer.

To help improve those numbers, Delaware’s Division of Public Health is launching a new campaign to raise lung cancer screening awareness.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined this week by ChristianaCare physician and researcher Dr. Heather Bittner Fagan to discuss the importance of getting screened for lung cancer.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with physician Dr. Heather Bittner Fagan about the importance of getting screened for lung cancer Listen • 11:42

Arts Playlist: Previewing “Ann Lowe: American Couturier” at Winterthur Museum

The largest exhibition focused on America’s first successful Black fashion designer opens this weekend at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library.

“Ann Lowe: American Couturier” highlights the life and work of Ann Lowe, who created couture gowns for debutantes, heiresses, actresses, and social icons, including Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with Winterthur curator Kim Collison and guest curator Elizabeth Way to learn more about Lowe and the exhibit.

Curators Kim Collison and Elizabeth Way preview the “Ann Lowe: American Couturier” exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 11:12

History Matters: Seaford’s World War l cannon to undergo major restoration

A World War I-era cannon was recently moved from the front lawn of American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford for some planned restoration. The cannon has been there for nearly a century.

In the week’s edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Post 6 historian and finance officer Roy Lamberton about the cannon’s history and these restoration efforts.