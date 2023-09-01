Understanding how to prevent type-2 diabetes
More than 1 in 3 Americans today have prediabetes.
That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also notes that of those with prediabetes, more than 80% don't even know it.
The ‘Prevent T2’ program at the University of Delaware aims to curb type-2 diabetes and help those at risk or already pre-diabetic.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with one of the program’s leaders Tara Leonard to talk about type-2 diabetes prevention.
