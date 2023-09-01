© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Understanding how to prevent type-2 diabetes

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
More than 1 in 3 Americans today have prediabetes.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also notes that of those with prediabetes, more than 80% don't even know it.

The ‘Prevent T2’ program at the University of Delaware aims to curb type-2 diabetes and help those at risk or already pre-diabetic.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with one of the program’s leaders Tara Leonard to talk about type-2 diabetes prevention.

UD's Prevent T2 program leader Tara Leonard explains how to prevent type-2 diabetes with Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon

The Green
