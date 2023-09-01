The Green – September 1, 2023

Examining food insecurity and nutrition in schools

Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts are making school meals permanently free to all students regardless of family income starting this academic year, joining California and Maine.

In Delaware, making breakfast and lunch free for all First State students has been discussed, but there’s been no movement on any legislation.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with University of Delaware professor Allison Karpyn – Co-Director of the Center for Research in Education and Social Policy – about the state of food insecurity and nutrition in schools.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with UD professor Allison Karpyn about food insecurity and nutrition in schools Listen • 11:13

Understanding how to prevent type-2 diabetes

More than 1 in 3 Americans today have prediabetes.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also notes that of those with prediabetes, more than 80% don't even know it.

The ‘Prevent T2’ program at the University of Delaware aims to curb type-2 diabetes and help those at risk or already pre-diabetic.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with one of the program’s leaders Tara Leonard to talk about type-2 diabetes prevention.

UD's Prevent T2 program leader Tara Leonard explains how to prevent type-2 diabetes with Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: DiAE celebrates efforts in making arts education accessible

Arts education has been proven to have an invaluable impact on young students and how they learn. But it’s still largely underfunded and inaccessible to low-income or disenfranchised families.

In the First State, the Delaware Institute for Arts in Education is working to make arts education more widely available. To celebrate that work, the Institute is holding a gala to highlight what goes into bringing arts-based learning to K-12 students statewide.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the group’s executive director A.T. Moffett to preview the gala and discuss their efforts.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon previews DiAE's gala with the group's executive director A.T. Moffett Listen • 12:42

History Matters: Shining a light on history of the underrepresented

Historians at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs are shining a light on the lost history of free and enslaved African Americans through an online database.

In the week’s edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki sits down with the Division’s inclusive history researcher Jeanette Bendolph to learn more about the database.