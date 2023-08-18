© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

Wilmington University School of Law establishing inclusive culture amid fall opening

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
Phillip Closius is the first dean of Wilmington University’s newly created School of Law.
The Green
/
Delaware Public Media
Phillip Closius is the first dean of Wilmington University’s newly created School of Law.

Orientation is underway at the new Wilmington University School of Law, marking a new chapter in Delaware’s legal community. Widener University Delaware Law School opened in 1975 and was the First State’s only law school until now.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with the first dean of Wilmington University’s newly created School of Law Phillip Closius about the challenges and responsibilities of leading the state’s second law school.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with the first dean of the Wilmington University School of Law Phillip Closius

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
