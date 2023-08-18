Wilmington University School of Law establishing inclusive culture amid fall opening
Orientation is underway at the new Wilmington University School of Law, marking a new chapter in Delaware’s legal community. Widener University Delaware Law School opened in 1975 and was the First State’s only law school until now.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with the first dean of Wilmington University’s newly created School of Law Phillip Closius about the challenges and responsibilities of leading the state’s second law school.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with the first dean of the Wilmington University School of Law Phillip Closius