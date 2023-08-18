The Green – August 18, 2023

Wilmington University School of Law establishing inclusive culture amid fall opening

Orientation is underway at the new Wilmington University School of Law, marking a new chapter in Delaware’s legal community. Widener University Delaware Law School opened in 1975 and was the First State’s only law school until now.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with the first dean of Wilmington University’s newly created School of Law Phillip Closius about the challenges and responsibilities of leading the state’s second law school.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne chats with the first dean of the Wilmington University School of Law Phillip Closius

How income inequalities are creating a physical activity divide

Poor children and adolescents nationwide are participating in fewer sports and fitness activities than their more affluent peers.

That’s according to a report out of the Aspen Institute, which finds that access to physical activities for young people in struggling schools is declining while opportunities for those who can afford them are increasing.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Jon Solomon – Editorial Director for the Aspen Institute Sports and Society Program – to learn more about the report’s findings.

The Aspen Institute's Jon Solomon discusses the physical activity divide with Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon

Arts Playlist: Creative Aging in Delaware

The Delaware Division of the Arts recently secured new funding to bolster creative aging programs for adults aged 55 and up in Delaware.

DDOA is one of nine state arts agencies awarded funding, which helps the Division meet the creative needs of older adults, especially in underserved communities.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Division of the Arts’ director Jessica Ball and deputy director Kristin Pleasanton to discuss the funding and what it will do for creative aging programs.

DDOA's director Jessica Ball and deputy director Kristin Pleasanton explain creative aging programs with Delaware Public Media's Karl Lengel

History Matters: Grassroots effort helps save Newark Passenger Train Station

A year ago, the City of Newark announced it was considering selling the Newark Passenger Train Station due to the extensive repairs that needed to be done.

But thanks to the actions and fundraising efforts of the Newark Historical Society, city council members, and local state representatives, the City of Newark is now committed to fully renovating the train station.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Newark Historical Society President Kaitlyn Tanis for more on the train station’s renovation.