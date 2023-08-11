Understanding the rising threat of fentanyl in Delaware
Fentanyl is far from a new crisis, but it’s getting worse.
Nationally, fentanyl overdose is among the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. In Delaware, the Division of Public Health recently announced that the First State has the fifth-highest overdose death rate in the nation. Fentanyl was involved in 85% of overdose deaths last year.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with Katie Capelli – epidemiologist in DPH’s Office of Health Crisis Response – to discuss the growing threat of fentanyl and how it’s being addressed in Delaware.
Epidemiologist Katie Capelli explains the dangers of fentanyl with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon