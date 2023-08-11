Enlighten Me: Has tipping gotten out of control?
Tipping is on the rise across the U.S. and chances are you’ve noticed more businesses asking for a little extra.
From fast-food restaurants and coffee shops to self-checkout machines, we’re being asked to tip with just about every sort of transaction.
For this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Ted Rossman – senior industry analyst at Bankrate – about why tipping has gotten out of hand.
