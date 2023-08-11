© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business
The Green

Enlighten Me: Has tipping gotten out of control?

By Kyle McKinnon
Published August 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT
Tipping is rising across the U.S. and a recent Bankrate report finds that many believe it's gotten out of hand.
The Green
/
Stock Up
Tipping is rising across the U.S. and a recent Bankrate report finds that many believe it's gotten out of hand.

Tipping is on the rise across the U.S. and chances are you’ve noticed more businesses asking for a little extra.

From fast-food restaurants and coffee shops to self-checkout machines, we’re being asked to tip with just about every sort of transaction.

For this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Ted Rossman – senior industry analyst at Bankrate – about why tipping has gotten out of hand.

Bankrate industry analyst Ted Rossman talks about the rise in tipping with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon