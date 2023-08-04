The Green – August 4, 2023

Sen. Tom Carper talks retirement, remaining priorities, and current political climate

In May, Senator Tom Carper announced his current term in the U.S. Senate will be his last. He will not run for reelection in 2024, ending his time in the Senate after 4 terms and 24 years and a political career that’s spanned nearly 50 years.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Carper this week to discuss his retirement, the work he hopes to accomplish before he walks away, and the current political environment.

What to expect during the back-to-school shopping season

As the calendar turns to August, summer break heads into the home stretch for students. That means families need to start thinking about and buying the gear kids need for school this fall.

While inflation is slowing compared to a year ago, that’s not necessarily being reflected in the prices consumers are paying for many items.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on the back-to-school shopping landscape.

Arts Playlist: ‘Award Winners XXIII’ exhibit artists Charlese Phillips and Michael Miller

The Delaware Division of the Arts is showcasing the work of 17 artists selected from more than 100 applicants to receive fellowships this year.

Titled “Award Winners XXIII,” the exhibit uniquely features a wide variety of art, including folk and visual art, literature, and music. The exhibit has been open at the Biggs Museum of American Art and it’s set to open August 10 at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by two of the exhibit’s artists, Michael Miller and Charlese Phillips, to learn more about their work.