© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Enlighten Me: The benefits of quitting with Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Julia Keller

By Kyle McKinnon
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Julia Keller examines the science behind throwing in the towel in her new book "Quitting."
Julia Keller
/
Delaware Public Media
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Julia Keller examines the science behind throwing in the towel in her new book "Quitting."

The messages that revolve around quitting are usually straightforward – don't do it. But what if what we’ve learned and been told about quitting isn’t entirely true? What if being labeled a quitter isn’t a bad thing?

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Julia Keller says it’s not, and she explores these questions and more in her new book "Quitting: A Life Strategy: The Myth of Perseverance – and How the New Science of Giving Up Can Set You Free."

For this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Keller about the potential benefits and science of throwing in the towel.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with author Julia Keller about her new book 'Quitting'

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon