Enlighten Me: The benefits of quitting with Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Julia Keller
The messages that revolve around quitting are usually straightforward – don't do it. But what if what we’ve learned and been told about quitting isn’t entirely true? What if being labeled a quitter isn’t a bad thing?
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Julia Keller says it’s not, and she explores these questions and more in her new book "Quitting: A Life Strategy: The Myth of Perseverance – and How the New Science of Giving Up Can Set You Free."
For this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Keller about the potential benefits and science of throwing in the towel.
