The Green – July 21, 2023

Offshore wind developers renew interest in Delaware as DNREC weighs its options

The question of whether Delaware will get in the offshore wind game has been kicked around for over a decade, but after showing early promise, the state has largely sat on the sidelines.

There appear to be opportunities for the First State to jump in if it is willing to make the needed moves, and this week, contributor Jon Hurdle reports on where things stand with Delaware and the offshore wind industry.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the status of the offshore wind industry in Delaware Listen • 12:28

A conversation with CAMP Rehoboth’s new Executive Director, Kim Leisey

Kim Leisey has officially joined CAMP Rehoboth Community Center as its new Executive Director.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick catches up with Leisey to discuss her new role, connecting with younger LGBTQ+ people, and the challenges ahead in today's political climate.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick chats with Kim Leisey about her new role as executive director of CAMP Rehoboth Listen • 12:28

Arts Playlist: Previewing the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 118th season, which features five Classics Series concerts, three Chamber Series concerts, two concerts in Sussex County, and a return to the Hotel du Pont's Gold Ballroom.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with J.C. Barker – Executive Director of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra – to preview the season.

Delaware Symphony Orchestra executive director J.C. Barker previews the Orchestra's new season with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 10:57

Enlighten Me: UD professor authors study on connection between social media news use and anti-Muslim views

The number of hate crimes and attacks on minority groups is rising and social media is exacerbating the issue.

That’s according to a recent study cited in the 2023 Economic Report of the President and co-authored by Kassra Oskooii, Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Oskooii to learn more about his study and its findings.