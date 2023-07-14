The Green – July 14, 2023

How climate change and human activity are impacting horseshoe crabs amid annual count

From May to June, the Delaware Bay hosts the world’s largest population of horseshoe crabs.

But the effects of human activity and climate change in the last century have led to an increased focus on how many of them actually make it to the Bay each year to spawn.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently joined volunteers during the state's annual horseshoe crab count and reports this week on both the work that goes into gathering that data and how the horseshoe crab population is being negatively impacted.

The value and prevalence of AM radio as automakers remove it from new cars

AM radio once dominated the airwaves.

That is, before it was overtaken by FM radio, and even more so in recent years by Sirius XM and streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

But as various automakers began announcing plans this year to remove AM radios from new vehicles, it raised concerns about how it’ll affect those who still use and rely on its signal.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Noah Arceneaux – radio historian and professor of the media studies program at San Diego State University – about the history of AM radio, its prevalence, and its value in today’s world.

Arts Playlist: A conversation with ‘Award Winners XXIII’ exhibit artists B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters

The Delaware Division of the Arts is set to showcase the work of 17 artists who were awarded fellowships out of a group of more than 100 people.

Titled “Award Winners XXIII,” the exhibit uniquely features a wide variety of art, including folk art, literature, visual arts, and music.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with a few of the exhibit’s artists – B. Proud, TAHIRA, and Lauren E. Peters – to learn more about their work and what it means to be included in “Award Winners XXIII.”

Enlighten Me: Therapist Vienna Pharaon talks ‘Origins of You’ and the effects of childhood experiences

There’s a plethora of research out there today that shows a strong correlation between the quality of a person’s childhood and how they fare both mentally and physically as an adult.

But the nature of how these childhood experiences affect us when we’re older is nuanced.

That’s according to licensed marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon, who says it isn’t just those who experienced trauma as kids who might carry what she calls “origin wounds” into adulthood. Pharaon actually says that all of us have some version of these wounds that shape our understanding of ourselves and our worldview.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon sat down with Pharaon to talk about origin wounds and she explores them in her debut book "The Origins of You: How Breaking Family Patterns Can Liberate the Way We Live and Love."