Enlighten Me: Therapist Vienna Pharaon talks ‘Origins of You’ and the effects of childhood experiences
There’s a plethora of research out there today that shows a strong correlation between the quality of a person’s childhood and how they fare both mentally and physically as an adult.
But the nature of how these childhood experiences affect us when we’re older is nuanced.
That’s according to licensed marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon, who says it isn’t just those who experienced trauma as kids who might carry what she calls “origin wounds” into adulthood. Pharaon actually says that all of us have some version of these wounds that shape our understanding of ourselves and our worldview.
For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Pharaon to talk about origin wounds and she explores them in her debut book “The Origins of You: How Breaking Family Patterns Can Liberate the Way We Live and Love.”
