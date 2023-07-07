The Green – July 7, 2023

Examining why the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act passed this year

This time a year ago, state lawmakers backing a bill to give legal force to Delaware’s plan to respond to climate change were regrouping after the bill stalled late in that session.

This year, those lawmakers are taking a victory lap after the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act passed.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports this week on why the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act was successful this time around and what’s in the final version of the bill.

Understanding the gender wage gap and how it’s being addressed in Delaware

The gender wage gap in the United States is unfortunately alive and well.

Today, women in the U.S. are paid roughly 22% less than men on average. In Delaware, the pay gap is still prevalent with the First State sitting below the national average.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Yana Rodgers – professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University, where she also serves as the faculty director of the Center for Women and Work – to discuss gender pay equity and how Delaware can close the gap.

Arts Playlist: Delaware Division of the Arts launches refreshed ‘Delaware Artists Roster’ portal

The Delaware Division of the Arts is rolling out a portal that could revolutionize the way artists and groups connect across the First State.

The refreshed ‘Delaware Artists Roster’ showcases artists from around the state who are available to perform, present, or exhibit in Delaware and the wider mid-Atlantic region.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel chats with Delaware Division of the Arts’ director Jessica Ball, artist programs and services officer Roxanne Stanulis, and marketing and communications program officer Andy Truscott about the new portal and its potential.

Enlighten Me: Young surfer Katelyn Sewell receives groundbreaking care in Delaware

Katelyn Sewell started surfing when she was eight years old. Over time, it grew from something she just did with her father to a full-blown passion, so much so that Sewell competed in the National Scholastic Surfing Association championships in June.

But her road there was anything but normal. During Sewell’s senior year of high school, she developed various debilitating health issues and eventually landed at Nemours Children’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a rare condition called lymphangiectasia and received two life-saving surgeries.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick sits down with Sewell and Dr. Deborah Rabinowitz – an interventional radiologist at Nemours Children's Health – to learn more about Sewell’s story and the lymphatic system.