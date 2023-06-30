The Green – June 30, 2023

Delaware City Refinery faces higher costs after EPA finalizes renewable fuel rule

Last week, the EPA finalized its Renewable Fuel Standard rule and this latest version of the rule could mean a significant increase in costs for smaller independent refineries, like PBF Energy’s Delaware City Refinery.

To comply with the rule, refiners must either blend biofuels into their products or purchase Renewable Identification Numbers to make up for their limited capacity to blend. But as the EPA’s blending requirements rise, so does the number of credits refineries need and that drives up the price of credits.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the EPA’s final Renewable Fuel Standard rule and its impact on the Delaware City Refinery.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the EPA’s final Renewable Fuel Standard rule Listen • 13:12

How ecotourism and investing in nature can protect Southern Delaware’s natural resources

There’s more than meets the eye in Southern Delaware. In addition to beautiful beaches and bayside getaways, it’s actually home to a plethora of rich natural resources.

But the threat of climate change, sea level rise, and development is putting those resources in communities like Milford and Slaughter Beach at risk if they don’t work to protect and sustain them. A new report details how ecotourism and nature-based investments can help, and make the area more resilient to coastal hazards.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined this week by Delaware Sea Grant Coastal Hazards Specialist Danielle Swallow to talk about it.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discusses how Southern Delaware's nature can be protected with Coastal Hazards Specialist Danielle Swallow Listen • 12:42

Arts Playlist: Previewing “What Might You Do?” at the Delaware Art Museum

The Delaware Art Museum rolls out a new exhibition this week featuring original artworks from 17 children’s books illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson.

Growing up in a one-bedroom apartment with his grandmother and five other relatives in Los Angeles, drawing was Robinson’s way to make space for himself and to create the kind of world he wanted to see. In his exhibit – titled “What Might You Do?” – Robinson does just that, showcasing the value of different perspectives and the need for children to see themselves reflected in books.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with the Delaware Art Museum’s Curator of American Art Heather Campbell Coyle to learn more about the exhibit.

Delaware Art Museum Curator Heather Campbell Coyle previews the “What Might You Do?” exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 7:11

Enlighten Me: Delaware native Laura Carney completes late dad’s bucket list in ‘My Father's List’

In 2003, Laura Carney’s 54-year-old father Mickey was killed in an auto accident. In 2016, Carney, a Delaware native, found a list written by Mickey titled “Things I Would Like to Do in My Lifetime!”

Mickey had completed only a handful of the 60 items on the ‘bucket list’, so Laura decided to finish it for him. From skydiving and surfing in the ocean to meeting the president and corresponding with the pope, Laura spent six years completing the list. Now she’s detailing her adventures in her new book "My Father's List: How Living My Dad's Dreams Set Me Free."

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon met Carney at her book reading at Barnes & Noble in Wilmington to discuss her story.