The Green – June 23, 2023

How the Brady Rule is enforced in Delaware

Debates about police oversight in Delaware have simmered for years, occasionally lifted to the surface by a police shooting or headline case of police misconduct.

The Delaware Department of Justice’s interpretation of a 60-year-old U.S. Supreme Court decision plays a significant role in that debate – an interpretation that tightly limits how much defense attorneys can know about what goes on inside Delaware police departments.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on how the Brady Rule is applied in the First State.

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum forms partnership to create new mural project “Nature’s Palette”

The Delaware Art Museum is partnering with Wilmington City Councilman Nathan Field on a new mural project called “Nature’s Palette.”

The nature-inspired project showcases intricate and vibrant paintings and drawings from the museum’s Pre-Raphaelite collection, including quotes penned by Victorian-era writers.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Margaret Winslow – Chief Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art for the Delaware Art Museum – to learn more about “Nature’s Palette.”

2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: Examining barriers for African American women in medicine

This week, The Green brings you a portion of the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation. The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.

In this episode, ChristianaCare family medicine physician Dr. Marshala Lee and University of Pennsylvania medical student Jasmine Brown – author of “Twice as Hard: The Stories of Black Women Who Fought To Become Physicians, From the Civil War to the 21st Century” – discuss the barriers women of color in medicine face and the impact of disparities in medical care.