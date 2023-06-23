How the Brady Rule is enforced in Delaware
Debates about police oversight in Delaware have simmered for years, occasionally lifted to the surface by a police shooting or headline case of police misconduct.
The Delaware Department of Justice’s interpretation of a 60-year-old U.S. Supreme Court decision plays a significant role in that debate – an interpretation that tightly limits how much defense attorneys can know about what goes on inside Delaware police departments.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on how the Brady Rule is applied in the First State.
