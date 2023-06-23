© 2023 Delaware Public Media
How the Brady Rule is enforced in Delaware

By Paul Kiefer
Published June 23, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT
The battle over police transparency in Delaware includes a tug-of-war over the Brady Rule covering what defense attorneys can know about what goes on inside state police departments.
Debates about police oversight in Delaware have simmered for years, occasionally lifted to the surface by a police shooting or headline case of police misconduct.

The Delaware Department of Justice’s interpretation of a 60-year-old U.S. Supreme Court decision plays a significant role in that debate – an interpretation that tightly limits how much defense attorneys can know about what goes on inside Delaware police departments.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on how the Brady Rule is applied in the First State.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on how the Brady Rule is enforced in the state

