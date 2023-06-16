The Green – June 16, 2023

Warning signs, potential causes, and takeaways from the I-95 bridge collapse

An overpass on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia collapsed Sunday after a tanker truck carrying gasoline burst into flames beneath it.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the entire southbound bridge on I-95 needs to be demolished. And Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said it’ll take “some number of months” to fully repair the roadway.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Michael Chajes – Dean of the Honors College at the University of Delaware, Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor, and consultant – to learn more about the I-95 bridge collapse.

History Matters: Hollingsworth descendants continue to honor the family’s Delaware legacy

Descendants of a family with a deep history in Brandywine Hundred recently returned to their roots. The Descendants of Valentine Hollingsworth Sr. Society drew members of the Hollingsworth clan from around the country back to New Castle County this month to celebrate their First State heritage.

For his week’s History Matters, contributor Larry Nagengast examines the Hollingsworth story and efforts to keep the family legacy alive.

Arts Playlist: The Choir School of Delaware and promoting inclusion in the performing arts

The Choir School of Delaware is more than just a school for choristers – it’s a comprehensive after-school program primarily serving Wilmington area at-risk youth under the age of 18.

Through music and mentorship, the Choir School helps young people lift up their voices, with adults and older volunteers serving as mentors and choir members.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with the Choir School of Delaware’s Communication and Audience Development Manager Hannah Grasso, LatinX Family Services Coordinator Karelin Torres, and Director of Education and Programming Malcolm Richardson about the program’s commitment to inclusion in the performing arts and its upcoming performances.

Enlighten Me: Jane Vincent retiring as president of Delaware Public Media

After 5-plus years of leading Delaware Public Media as its president, Jane Vincent is retiring this summer.

Vincent has left a lasting mark on DPM, solidifying its foundation and helping it grow as it marked its first decade as Delaware’s first and only NPR News station during her tenure.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Vincent to reflect on her time at DPM and the ongoing importance of its mission.