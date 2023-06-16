Arts Playlist: The Choir School of Delaware and promoting inclusion in the performing arts
The Choir School of Delaware is more than just a school for choristers – it’s a comprehensive after-school program primarily serving Wilmington area at-risk youth under the age of 18.
Through music and mentorship, the Choir School helps young people lift up their voices, with adults and older volunteers serving as mentors and choir members.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with the Choir School of Delaware’s Communication and Audience Development Manager Hannah Grasso, LatinX Family Services Coordinator Karelin Torres, and Director of Education and Programming Malcolm Richardson about the program’s commitment to inclusion in the performing arts and its upcoming performances.
The Choir School of Delaware’s Hannah Grasso, Karelin Torres, and Malcolm Richardson discuss the program and its mission with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon