The Green – June 9, 2023

Delaware’s zero-emission vehicle regulation proposal faces pushback

The State of Delaware is in the process of writing regulations to adopt California’s Advanced Clean Car II standards and phase out the sale of new small and medium gas-powered vehicles over the next 12 years.

But the plan faces substantial pushback. During the recently completed comment period, DNREC received thousands of comments – most opposed to the effort – and GOP lawmakers are pushing legislative options to derail it.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at the proposal and the contentious battle over it.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on Delaware’s zero-emission vehicle regulation proposal Listen • 13:42

Examining the benefits and the risks of ketamine therapy

The sedative drug ketamine was approved by the FDA as an anesthetic in the 1970s, but more recently it’s seeing some use to treat severe depression and various mood disorders.

Some call it life-changing, but concerns over scant oversight and abuse remain following a pandemic that saw telehealth and looser regulations allow a black market to flourish.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki reports on what patients, doctors, and experts are saying about ketamine’s antidepressant properties and the potential dangers.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki explores the potential benefits and dangers of ketamine therapy Listen • 10:41

Arts Playlist: The Biggs Museum of American Art’s “A Vision of Pride” initiative

During Pride Month this year, the Biggs Museum of American Art is rolling out a new initiative called “A Vision of Pride,” where the Biggs commissions or purchases a work of art from a Delawarean LGBTQ+ artist to be featured on an outdoor banner throughout June and reproduce it as collectible prints for the Delaware Pride Festival.

To kick off the initiative, the Biggs chose LGBTQ+ activist Murray Archibald’s “Drag Revolution.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Biggs Curator Laura Fravel and Biggs Director Michael Dudich to learn more about “A Vision of Pride” and its significance.

Laura Fravel and Michael Dudich talk with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about “A Vision of Pride” at the Biggs Museum Listen • 8:55

History Matters: Was Delaware the first state to administer the bar exam?

It’s often been said that Delaware is the first state to give the bar exam – the test to determine whether an applicant is ready to practice law in a given state or jurisdiction.

But according to Janet Lindenmuth, a Law librarian at the Widener University Delaware Law School, the bar exam originating in the First State is more myth than anything else.

In this week’s History Matters, Lindenmuth debunks the claim and why it’s persisted as fact with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon.