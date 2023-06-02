UD researchers to address transit access and equity in federally-funded SMARTER Center
Four researchers at the University of Delaware are set to be a part of a new research center seeking to address accessibility and diversity in transportation, transit deserts, and growing congestion along interstate corridors.
More than $15 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will support the Sustainable Mobility and Accessibility Regional Transportation Equity Research Center, better known as the SMARTER Center.
Research at UD will be primarily led by Engineering Professor Ardeshir Faghri, Assistant Engineering Professor Jennie Saxe, and Assistant Professor Philip Barnes from the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with this trio to learn more about the SMARTER Center.
UD researchers discuss transit equity and the SMARTER Center with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon