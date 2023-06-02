The Green – June 2, 2023

Task force delivers recommendations on long-term and memory care in Delaware

Last year, state lawmakers created the Long-Term Care and Memory Care Task Force to take a comprehensive look at Delaware’s long-term and memory care facilities and the policies governing them.

After 14 public meetings, the group issued its final report late last week, offering more than a dozen recommendations to improve these facilities and the care they provide.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer sat down with the task force chair State Rep. Kendra Johnson this week to explore what the task force learned and the changes it’s recommending.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on the Long-Term Care and Memory Care Task Force's recommendations Listen • 11:12

UD researchers to address transit access and equity in federally-funded SMARTER Center

Four researchers at the University of Delaware are set to be a part of a new research center seeking to address accessibility and diversity in transportation, transit deserts, and growing congestion along interstate corridors.

More than $15 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will support the Sustainable Mobility and Accessibility Regional Transportation Equity Research Center, better known as the SMARTER Center.

Research at UD will be primarily led by Engineering Professor Ardeshir Faghri, Assistant Engineering Professor Jennie Saxe, and Assistant Professor Philip Barnes from the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with this trio to learn more about the SMARTER Center.

UD researchers discuss transit equity and the SMARTER Center with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 13:11

Examining toxic stress and its potential health implications

There’s no such thing as life without stress, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. However, frequent chronic stress, also known as ‘toxic stress,’ has severe and potentially lasting effects on physical and mental health.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently caught up with Kiera McGillivray and Shannon Fisch – Co-Directors of the Brain Science Training Institute at Children and Families First – for more on their recent workshop on toxic stress and how it impacts children and adults.

Kiera McGillivray and Shannon Fisch break down toxic stress with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry Listen • 12:57

Arts Playlist: Previewing the upcoming Juneteenth play “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers”

‘Juneteenth’ is this month, a day that refers to June 19, 1865, when the U.S. Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to people there that the Civil War was over and enslaved African Americans had been freed by President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

To honor that historic day, Wilmington-based playwright, director, and actor Omar Rashada is putting on a play at the Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover titled “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel talks with Rashada and actor K.O. Simms about the play and how it honors Juneteenth.