The Green – May 26, 2023

Efforts to preserve Brown House in Wilmington take shape

Two years ago, the historic Brown House in Wilmington was on the cusp of demolition that would pave the way for a townhouse complex.

But the 200-year-old building got a reprieve from the wrecking ball in 2021 and its fate has remained in limbo, until now.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on what’s next in the effort to preserve the Brown House.

Examining what the U.S. Surgeon General's advisory says about social media for kids

Social media can pose a “profound risk of harm” to the mental health and well-being of children and teenagers due to the amount of time they spend using it.

That’s according to an advisory released this week by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who called on tech companies and policymakers to take “immediate action” to protect children’s mental health.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Dr. Leah Orchinik – Pediatric Psychologist at Nemours Children's Health – about the advisory and the impact of social media on youth mental health.

Arts Playlist: Previewing “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

The Brandywine Museum of Art is set to present the first major museum exhibition dedicated to the nature-based works of pioneering American modernist painter Joseph Stella.

“Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” will feature more than 80 paintings and works on paper, showcasing Stella’s unique artistic traits and how he captured the spiritual qualities he felt in nature.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Brandywine Museum of Art curator Audrey Lewis to learn more about the exhibit and Joseph Stella’s indelible work.

Enlighten Me: What you need to know about camping season in Delaware

With the Memorial Day holiday upon us, expect a busy summer at Delaware’s parks, lakes, rivers, and beaches. One popular option to enjoy the summer outdoors in the First State is camping.

Delaware is home to many campsites offering something for everyone -from beach views and picturesque sunrises over the water to traditional forest camping and bonfires, hiking, and stargazing among tall trees.

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Greg Abbott – Administrative Services Section Manager for Delaware State Parks – for more on camping season in Delaware and the dos and don'ts of camping.